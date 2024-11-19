Shocking Reason Why Tampa Men Aren’t Wearing Wedding Rings

We’re seeing a new trend in town! Men all over the Tampa Bay area aren’t wearing their wedding rings. Is it because they’re not comfortable and they leave them at home? Or could there be a more egregious reason for not wearing your wedding band? A new study revealed that many married men and women regularly take off their wedding rings. Or they forgo diamond wedding bands all together to put on a cheap carbon fiber one instead. We break down why more couples aren’t wearing their wedding rings and how it’s becoming normalized.

Why Are More People Ditching Their Wedding Rings?

After getting married most people get excited to wear their new piece of jewelry that was exchanged at their wedding. Many women love showing off their new wedding band and flash it where ever they go. For many men wearing a wedding ring is new and can be uncomfortable. Depending on the job you might not be able to wear a traditional wedding ring. If you work as a welder or are constantly going to the gym and you lift weights, wearing a ring can be extremely painful and cause calluses.

PureWow did a recent poll to find out why Millennials weren’t wearing their rings anymore. They found that, ” A whopping 65 percent (nearly 650 respondents, all married women) shared that their ring-wearing habits have been impacted by the pandemic, with many reporting that they’re wearing their rings based on occasion instead of setting-and-forgetting. this trend is clearly becoming more mainstream among my millennial and gen x counterparts.” Women aren’t wearing them as much because they’re working at home more and because of normal house chores like doing the dishes.

Men aren’t wearing their ring unless it’s a special engagement because many don’t find it as necessary these days. This huge shift is finding many couples purchasing carbon fiber bands instead that are extremely comfortable even when working or at the gym. More than anything, couples are striving for ease instead of showing off partly because of the pandemic and not because they’re doing something nefarious. Someone not wearing their wedding ring doesn’t mean they’re cheating anymore. It now means couples don’t see it as a necessity.

