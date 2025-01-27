Beware Of The Florida SunPass Toll Text Scam

Since March 2024, the FBI has logged more than 2,000 cases of scammers targeting drivers with fake toll payment texts. State officials are now scrambling to alert motorists about this spreading scam.

In Florida, transportation officials are warning drivers about fake SunPass toll texts. These scams, called “smishing,” use fake payment websites to steal personal information from unsuspecting drivers.

Officials emphasize that SunPass only reaches out to customers through two email addresses: customerservice@sunpass.com and noreply@sunpass.com. Text messages come from just one number: 786727.

The scam has spread to drivers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Washington. What began as a local problem has expanded into a nationwide issue.

Looking to block scam texts? The Federal Trade Commission recommends using blocking apps and phone filters. They advise drivers to ignore the texts and check their balances directly through their accounts.

Be wary of hidden phone numbers, urgent payment demands, and requests for personal information. Don’t click links or call numbers in these messages – they’re traps laid by scammers.

Victims should report suspicious texts to the Internet Crime Complaint Center immediately. Smart drivers should delete these messages immediately and keep their phones updated for protection.

The toll system runs on prepaid accounts, giving users a 25% discount on fees. Drivers can choose between two devices: a SunPass Mini or PRO, starting at $10.

As this scam continues to grow, toll systems are pushing back. Pennsylvania Turnpike officials have sent warnings about these deceptive messages to their customers.

