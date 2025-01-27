Florida Has One of the Best Spots for Romance

Getty Images / Julian Lundgren

Whether or not it’s Valentine’s Day or a special anniversary, sometimes, it’s nice to get away with your sweetheart and enjoy some romance on a vacation. Maybe you have kids and need some “me time” for a few days, or maybe you’ve been busy with work and haven’t been able to make much time for each other. Whatever the motivation, America has plenty of romantic cities just waiting for you and your sweetheart to visit. One Florida city has actually been named one of the most romantic cities in the country for a loving getaway.

Florida Island Brings the Romance

The travel experts at U.S. News and World Report have put together a tally of the most romantic places in the country to visit for a loving trip. They note that sometimes, you just have to escape with your lover and enjoy something new and exciting together. While Europe is often considered a very romantic destination, it’s nice to know that you don’t have to go to Europe for a romantic getaway. You can find one in the U.S.

Before we get to Florida, let’s look at the most romantic city in the country. According to U.S. News, it’s Kaua’i in Hawaii. That totally makes sense, because Hawaii is such a popular honeymoon getaway and filled with beautiful, magical beaches and scenery. U.S. News notes that the city offers “many distinct ways for both thrill-seeking and sun-worshipping couples to up the romance factor,” including lounging “on secluded beaches,” relaxing “in a private luxury villa” or going “on a kayaking adventure along the picture-perfect Nāpali Coast.” If you’re never been to Hawaii and are looking for a warm-weather, romantic getaway, maybe now is your chance. I’ve never been there, but I know plenty of people who have, and they can’t say enough about the beauty and pristine nature of the island.

If you can’t make it all the way to Hawaii, one Florida city was named one of the most romantic getaways in the country, too, and that’s Amelia Island, coming in at No. 8. As for what kind of romance-related activities to enjoy on the island, they recommend a “sunrise beachfront horseback ride for two” or “private sunset cruise aboard a 40-foot catamaran.” If you feel like getting some exercise, there’s always bike riding around the island and checking out “downtown Fernandina Beach for its Victorian-style architecture, antique shops and galleries.” Reach out to me with your favorite romantic spot.

