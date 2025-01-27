5 Fun Football Inspired Snacks For The Big Game
On February 9th, Philadelphia takes on Kansas City for Super Bowl LIX. To get you ready for your viewing party, here are 5 fun football inspired snacks for the big game, and for TikTok Tuesday.
Sure, you have your wings, chips, dips and such. However, with just a little more effort, you can take the party up a notch, even if it just in presentation alone. Hopefully the ideas here will serve as inspiration.
I pulled these videos from my social media account. You don’t need an account to watch them, even if you click the link. In fact, some videos you don’t even have to click on to see in full, while others have directions in the captions and audio.
Enjoy These 5 Fun Football Inspired Snacks
I love the stadium snack idea. It’s easy, easy to replenish and you can add as much stuff as you want. This one even has a dip in the middle.
Here is another stadium snack hack that includes beverages. It’s bigger, more elaborate but shows how far you can push this idea with some creativity.
OK…one more stadium idea. This uses different containers if you don’t like the cardboard which can get soggy. In addition, it looks a little more polished. It all depends on your party and your preferences.
More Fun Football Inspired Snacks
I love these football shaped chili bowls. When you think about it, you could put anything in these buns from BBQ to chicken salad. You’ll just have to get creative with the stripes. Perhaps melted cheese instead of sour cream?
For you dessert lovers, check this one out. Football themed and chocolate dipped. Yes please.
Whether you are having a party for the big game or attending one, enjoy. Cheers to your team winning and having fun football inspired snacks and ideas.