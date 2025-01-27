Highly-Anticipated St. Pete Market Returns in February

Tampa’s next Mezzo Market kicks off on Feb. 8, 2025. From morning till mid-afternoon, visitors can explore a diverse collection of 100 vendors offering unique treasures and goodies. Local favorites Dark Cycle Clothing and 5801 Print House will team up with Grimez and The Knit Duck among the sellers. While shoppers browse, a live DJ will keep the energy up throughout the event.

Small businesses get their moment to shine at this buzzing marketplace. Vendors looking to sell their items can sign up online for spots at upcoming events. Hungry attendees will discover delicious food from Tampa’s local kitchens and food creators. The market blends vintage treasures with contemporary art and handcrafted items, plus plenty of food and drinks. The event unites local groups to create a lively atmosphere. Kids will find plenty to do with games and entertainment throughout the day.

Last year’s inaugural market saw a huge turnout. Its incredible success has raised the bar for city events showcasing local vendors. Market organizers view this as one step toward strengthening Tampa’s small business community. From tasty eats to unique fashion to amazing art, the vendors showcase the city’s creative spirit.

Interested in joining future markets in 2025? Head online to check out vendor guidelines and upcoming dates.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.