Hot Chicks, Great Food And Cheap Drinks Is Why They Call This The Best Bar In Florida

After seeing 1,000 negative headlines for the day, you have finally reached a positive one! “Hot chicks, great food and cheap drinks is why they call this the best bar in Florida.” Have you been to Taps in Tampa yet? If not, you are missing out! Taps is located in downtown Tampa which is about 30 minutes from where I live in St. Petersburg. I you check their Google reviews you will see that the have 4/5 stars! I was just there for Gasparilla and had the best time. There was also a NFL player hanging out. I wont mention his name, Ill just say he’s one of the best players currently. According to the owner, he hangs out there all of the time but likes to be incognito.

Taps Is The Best Bar In Florida

Gasparilla at Taps was one for the books. The food was great, they had hookah’s and very affordable drinks. They literally had $5 shots all day long and on top of that there was no fee to get in! If you are looking for a spot to watch the Big Game, I would for sure suggest Taps! They have many Televisions throughout the bar and very comfortable seating. Not sure f they are taking reservations for the Big game but it’s worth giving them a call to find out! ( 813-463-1968) Also I will say this again, the food is great! Everything is fresh and seasoned to perfection!

Taps is owned by Tampa Legend Lil Kee. He use to make party anthems so you already know he can create a vibe that everyone will love. Not only does he own Taps but other clubs in the city as well, Flexx and District8 which are located in Ybor city. Then he has two more spots which are Tallyho’s and Club Play.

Lil Kee has created different vibes for all walks of life. Below are some pictures from Gasparilla at Taps!
Even if you missed out just know its always a great time at Taps, no matter the occasion!

Shandra “Babs” Littleton is a member of the WiLD Squad. She’s originally from Detroit but has spent most of her “grown-up” life in Fort Myers, Florida where she graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University. Babs loves to write about everything from Tampa concerts, to WiLD murders that happened in Florida, and her favorite businesses.

5 Great Tampa Restaurants With Heated Outdoor Patios

We’ve had quite the cold front in Tampa Bay the past few weeks. With temps as low as the 40s at night/early morning going into the high 60s during the day. This makes it easy to spot the difference between locals and tourists. Locals avoid dining outside at all costs during this time, even if it’s the only option available at their favorite spot. Meanwhile, the tourists and transplants are walking around in shorts and t-shirts and heading to the beach. Whether you can tolerate the cold or not, these Tampa Bay restaurants will keep you warm outside with outdoor heated patios.

Normally eating outside in Florida is rough. You’re usually a pile of sweat from the humidity within 20 minutes of sitting down. Or you’re fighting off mosquitos and other bugs. But with the cooler weather in the fall/winter months, that changes some things. I always prefer to eat outside because usually it’s less crowded. And it’s much nicer during the months of November-March.

We got our inspiration for this list from Tampabaydatenightguide.com. They have a list of 50+ places to eat outside in Tampa Bay. We picked a few of our favorite spots that we know have plenty of heaters to keep you warm all night. Remember during the pandemic when it was your only choice? That forced a lot of local restaurant owners to invest in the gas-powered heaters. In some countries, they have banned these heaters because guzzle energy and pollute the air. But that would never happen in Florida.

BERLIN - NOVEMBER 17: Patio heaters stand at a outside cafe as people's enjoy the sun on November 17, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. Five Berlin districts have agreed to ban patio heaters at outdoor restaurants in the new year because the heat lamps guzzle energy and pollute the air. The controversial heaters, popularly known in Germany as Heizpilze, or heat mushrooms, because they are shaped like the fungus, have again been popping up in their thousands on outdoor terraces and sidewalks as colder weather takes hold. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Honorary mentions:

Here are a couple places that we left off our list but are still great options for dining outdoors when it’s cold. The Nona Slice House in Safety Harbor is a great place to go for some good pizza. However, the dining room is completely outdoors. Thankfully they’ve invested in multiple heaters for the dining room and picnic tables.

The other spot we love but left off our list is Luna Lounge. You can enjoy some great views of Downtown Tampa on this rooftop bar. There is a huge fireplace and multiple heaters to keep you warm, plus the sangria will always help!

Here are 5 great Tampa restaurants with heated outdoor patios

