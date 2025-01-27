Hot Chicks, Great Food And Cheap Drinks Is Why They Call This The Best Bar In Florida

After seeing 1,000 negative headlines for the day, you have finally reached a positive one! “Hot chicks, great food and cheap drinks is why they call this the best bar in Florida.” Have you been to Taps in Tampa yet? If not, you are missing out! Taps is located in downtown Tampa which is about 30 minutes from where I live in St. Petersburg. I you check their Google reviews you will see that the have 4/5 stars! I was just there for Gasparilla and had the best time. There was also a NFL player hanging out. I wont mention his name, Ill just say he’s one of the best players currently. According to the owner, he hangs out there all of the time but likes to be incognito.

Gasparilla at Taps was one for the books. The food was great, they had hookah’s and very affordable drinks. They literally had $5 shots all day long and on top of that there was no fee to get in! If you are looking for a spot to watch the Big Game, I would for sure suggest Taps! They have many Televisions throughout the bar and very comfortable seating. Not sure f they are taking reservations for the Big game but it’s worth giving them a call to find out! ( 813-463-1968) Also I will say this again, the food is great! Everything is fresh and seasoned to perfection!

Taps is owned by Tampa Legend Lil Kee. He use to make party anthems so you already know he can create a vibe that everyone will love. Not only does he own Taps but other clubs in the city as well, Flexx and District8 which are located in Ybor city. Then he has two more spots which are Tallyho’s and Club Play.

Lil Kee has created different vibes for all walks of life. Below are some pictures from Gasparilla at Taps!

Even if you missed out just know its always a great time at Taps, no matter the occasion! There will always be “Hot Chicks, Great Food And Cheap Drinks Is Why They Call This The Best Bar In Florida.”

Shandra “Babs” Littleton is a member of the WiLD Squad. She’s originally from Detroit but has spent most of her “grown-up” life in Fort Myers, Florida where she graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University. Babs loves to write about everything from Tampa concerts, to WiLD murders that happened in Florida, and her favorite businesses.