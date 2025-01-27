Popular Columbian Coffee Pop-up Una Más Plans to Open Permanent Shop Next Month

If you’re looking for a new coffee spot, we have some good news! A popular Columbian-Cuban breakfast pop-up is finally about to open their doors to its first Brick and Mortar location! Una Más is getting ready to open its first real storefront at 1715 N Howard Ave., Suite B in West Tampa this February. After pulling off several successful pop-up events in 2024, the authentic Latin spot is finally settling into a permanent home.

Co-founders Paola Chamorro Ward and Curt Hensley combined their food backgrounds to create the menu. “We’ve always connected over our preferences for coffee and approach to service as a whole, and always kind of joked that we wanted to start something together one day,” said Chamorro Ward to What Now Tampa.

Following their success in Tampa Heights, the new location will offer breakfast, snacks, and special coffee drinks all day long. This casual spot will dish out Latin American favorites. Their must-try items include cheese-stuffed corn arepas, tasty picadillo with rice and black beans, and crispy chicken-filled pastel de pollo.

Coffee is the star here with made-to-order espresso drinks and smooth cold brews. They’ll also sell fresh-roasted Columbian coffee beans for coffee lovers to brew at home. Every dish shares a bit of the owners’ heritage, blending traditional Colombian and Cuban recipes handed down through their families. You can also keep an eye out for some lunch items in the future like picadillo plates and Cuban-style chicken sazón, and other snacks!

You may have a rewards program for those big chains coffee shops like Starbucks, but now you can join and support a local program! Unà Mas Club is a coffee and breakfast membership designed to help fund the cafe’s buildout while providing patrons with a variety of perks and discounts. You can pay a one-time $150 fee to receive merch, a birthday present, save 10% on drinks and food on every single visit, free coffee on the first Wednesday of each month, and year-round discounts on food and drinks!

You can check out their menu and keep up with updates on their Instagram as they get ready to open their doors.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.