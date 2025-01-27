Rick Ross Faces Nearly $65,000 Tax Debt, Report Claims

Rick Ross attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

In a report by In Touch Weekly, it is claimed that rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, owes almost $65,000 in taxes. According to documents the publication got, the Georgia Department of Revenue says Ross didn’t pay a large tax debt.

Because of this, the state filed a tax lien against him late last year. The total amount Ross owes is $64,995.21, which is from taxes due in 2021. His original tax bill for 2021 was $29,043, but the amount grew due to interest, penalties, and collection fees.

The interest on the debt is said to be $10,576, while penalties are listed at $19,516.80. Additionally, collection fees amount to $5,808. So far, the Georgia Department of Revenue has not lifted the lien, meaning Ross still has to pay the full amount.

Rick Ross has not commented on this report.

The rapper owns a famous 109-room mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia, which once belonged to boxer Evander Holyfield. He also owns a home on Star Island in Miami, where Diddy also has property. Ross bought the Miami home for $35 million in 2023.

