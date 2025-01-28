Doechii Gets Grammy Nominations, Set to Perform at 2025 Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Doechii attends Spotlight: Doechii at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Up-and-coming artist Doechii landed several Grammy nominations and will take the stage at the Feb. 2, 2025, awards ceremony. Viewers can watch the show at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

The rising star picked up nominations in Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album categories. Her mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal” pushed her into two major categories. Her song “Nissan Altima” is up for Best Rap Performance, while the complete project vies for Best Rap Album honors.

An unexpected fourth nomination puts her in the Best Remixed Recording category with “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix),” a collaboration featuring JT and Kaytranada.

When asked by TMZ about her mindset before the show, she expressed excitement and gratitude. “I’m not nervous at all,” she said. “I feel like it’s deserved; I’ve been working hard. I’m honored… I’m the only female in the hip-hop category, so I’m representing female rap.”

Trevor Noah will host again for the music industry’s biggest celebration. This year’s Grammy Week cuts down to four events, reduced because of the Los Angeles wildfires. To help with the fire emergency, The Recording Academy and MusiCares put forward $2 million in emergency assistance. The money will help those most affected by the disaster.