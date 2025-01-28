Music Company Sues Dealership Over Unauthorized Use of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

According to TMZ, a lawsuit was filed on Monday (January 27) against LaFontaine Ford St. Clair in Michigan, a company that owns several car dealerships. The lawsuit claims they used audio from Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself” in an online ad last fall without permission. The ad was to promote a limited-edition custom Detroit Lions F-150 pickup truck. The posts for the ad reportedly included the caption: “You only get one shot to own a Special Edition Detroit Lions F-150.”

Eminem’s company, Eight Mile Style, filed the lawsuit in federal court. They argued they know how valuable “Lose Yourself” is because it was used in a 2011 Chrysler Super Bowl ad, which, according to his lawyers, brought in millions of dollars in sales for Chrysler. Eight Mile Style is asking for money as compensation and for the ads to be removed everywhere.

It’s important to note that Eminem himself is not part of the lawsuit. Eight Mile Style owns the rights to his early music, so they are the ones suing. The rapper doesn’t own a share in the company.

