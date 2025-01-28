Future Drops ‘Lost My Dog’ Video Supporting Drug Abuse Education

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: Rapper Future performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In an unexpected move, Future dropped a powerful black-and-white video for “Lost My Dog” while announcing major donations to D.A.R.E. America through his Freewishes Foundation.

Director Henri Alexander Levy created the chilling visuals, showing the rapper in shadowy candlelit scenes as he comes to terms with losing a close friend to a drug overdose. Epic Records stepped up, supporting the campaign with extra funding.

“Lost My Dog” is the sixth video from the album that came out last August. The project already produced hits like “TOO FAST,” “TEFLON DON,” and “TOLD MY.”

Fans can watch on YouTube and donate directly to the cause at dare.org/donate. The video hits hard with its take on mental health issues and signs of drug use.

It adds to crucial conversations about drug deaths hitting communities hard and is likely to resonate deeply with anyone who’s seen family or friends fight addiction.

As Future’s latest work picks up momentum, this song stands out for its powerful message, building upon ongoing efforts to fight drug abuse through reaching young people.

D.A.R.E. America partners with local schools to bring prevention programs to students. Their reach extends across the country, providing key resources to communities.