Rap Artist Joyner Lucas Challenges Meek Mill to Ultimate Rap League Battle

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Rapper Joyner Lucas performs at halftime in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Joyner Lucas made a daring move on social media, calling out Meek Mill on Jan. 21. Joyner got people talking by pushing for a battle in the Ultimate Rap League arena, where raw talent takes center stage. URL’s leaders backed the possible matchup, working quietly to make it happen. With 1.5 million YouTube viewers watching, there’s a lot on the line.

“For the last year, hip-hop has been buzzing with a renewed competitive energy. Commercial artists have increasingly turned to URL as the ultimate stage for lyrical showdowns,” said URL owners.

Lucas wants to kick things off with a one-round format for his first time back in the rap battle arena. He didn’t stop at Mill, though—he also mentioned battle rap legends Murda Mook and Arsonal as possible future opponents.

Battle rap fans went crazy on Twitter and Instagram about the news. Lucas first got noticed with “I’m Not Racist,” while Mill made his name through his “Dreamchasers” mixtapes and Rick Ross collaborations.

Mill rose up through Philly’s tough rap battle scene. He hit it big when “Championships” landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. So far, Mill hasn’t responded to Lucas’s challenge, but this battle could be a game-changer.

As more mainstream artists step into battle rap’s intense world, URL keeps connecting chart-topping artists with battle rap veterans. The scene continues changing as mainstream and underground worlds come together.