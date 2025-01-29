Boosie Shows Love for Jazmine Sullivan: ‘Your Music Is Everything’

Who would’ve thought Boosie Badazz was a Jazmine Sullivan fan? Well, he made sure everyone knew about it.

Hopping on X this past Sunday (January 26), Boosie let his feelings be known—loud and clear.

“I’VE NEVER MET JASMINE SULLIVAN BUT I LOVE HER THROUGH MUSIC!” he wrote. “YOUR MUSIC IS EVERYTHING.”

Fans in the comments were right there with him. “Yessss she got them vocals frfr,” one person said. Another asked, “When I say she sings her a– off; omg Boosie, did you go to her tour?” Someone else added, “She’s definitely one of the most underrated artists of our generation.”

IVE NEVER MET JASMINE SULLIVAN BUT I LOVE HER THROUGH MUSIC‼️YOUR MUSIC IS EVERYTHING ‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 26, 2025

But the real question is: what Jazmine Sullivan song had Boosie feeling all these emotions?

Maybe it was “Bad For You“—her collab with WizKid that dropped in November? Just a thought!

Boosie’s not the only one obsessed with Jazmine’s voice. Back in August, SZA came across a video of Sabrina Carpenter covering “In Love With Another Man” and couldn’t stop raving about it.

For those who don’t know, “In Love With Another Man” is from Jazmine’s 2008 debut album Fearless.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.