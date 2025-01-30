Bucs Had Historic Season Despite Early Playoff Exit – What’s Next For The Team?

Tampa Bay shattered their record books in 2024, as veteran Mike Evans matched Jerry Rice’s impressive NFL record by reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th straight year. The running game broke the old record set by the ’79 team with Ricky Bell. They accumulated 6,792 total yards – third highest ever – while scoring 502 points. Rookie sensation Bucky Irving ran for over 1,000 rushing yards. No Bucs rookie had done that since Doug Martin in 2012. The rushing attack ended up third in the league with 2,536 yards.

In the passing game, Tampa Bay put up 4,257 yards for third best in the NFL. They converted 50% of their third downs – best in the league – and scored touchdowns on 66% of their red zone trips. At quarterback, Baker Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He came close to Tom Brady’s team record of 43 touchdowns, while his 407 completions were among the best in the NFL.

When Pro Bowl spots opened up due to Super Bowl-bound players, Evans got picked on Jan. 27. His 1,004 yards earned him an extra $3 million bonus. Despite a solid 10-7 season, it ended with a playoff loss to Washington. Now they’re looking for a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen left for Jacksonville.

Evans holds all team records in catches, yards, and touchdowns. His numbers now rival football’s greatest players, strengthening his Hall of Fame case as his remarkable streak continues.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.