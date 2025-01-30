LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker” Leads 2025 Hip-Hop Sales Charts
Recent data reveals “Tweaker” has taken the number one spot as 2025’s best-selling hip-hop song in the U.S. The surprise hit reached #29 on Billboard’s Hot 100, selling 94,000 units in its first week.
This unexpected success landed Ball a deal with Def Jam/UMG worth $8 million, with potential bonuses that could reach $13 million.
The track sparked controversy after its Detroit Lions playoff appearance. “Y’all let Gelo Ball perform at halftime. What the f— was that about? Y’all could’ve had Eminem, y’all could’ve had Big Sean, y’all n—as f—ed it all up,” Cam’ron told HipHopDX.
Several major artists jumped in to support the song. T-Pain, Meek Mill, and Lil Yachty backed it publicly. Ironically, critic Cam’ron later complimented its Cash Money Records vibe.
Strong digital sales and radio play pushed “Tweaker” to the top spot. This success marks Ball’s transition from basketball to music, with his next single expected to keep the momentum going.