Lil Yachty Issues Apology to Nicki Minaj Over Past Cardi B Fight

(Left) - Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation) - (Middle) Lil Yachty attends 1/ST presents the inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group at Santa Anita Park on September 28, 2024 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for 1/ST and The h.wood Group) - (Right) Cardi B attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

In an honest moment, Lil Yachty apologized to Nicki Minaj for taking sides during the nasty 2017-2018 fight with Cardi B. He owned up to turning down chances to work with Minaj while backing Cardi.

The bad blood started when Cardi B’s hit “Bodak Yellow” dominated the charts in 2017. The song’s huge success kicked off a heated rivalry, which blew up during a messy 2018 New York Fashion Week run-in.

Before things got ugly, both rappers had worked together on “MotorSport.” But that Fashion Week night killed any hope of making peace between the rap stars.

Lil Yachty opened up about feeling nervous about reaching out to the “Super Bass” rapper. His earlier moves got him blocked on social media when things got heated. “I respect both of these women, right? Aside from the differences—and I think they are both very talented women in the industry who have, rightfully so, are on their way to the top,” said Yachty on Club Shay Shay. “And to be honest, I really just—I hated that I even answered that question because I kind of just inserted myself in something I had nothing to do with.”

The fight split the hip-hop world in two. Artists felt forced to pick sides, killing possible team-ups and messing up many projects.

Even now, years later, the impact is still felt in the industry. Many artists saw their careers take hits after choosing sides. The damage went way beyond Twitter fights. Shows, collaborations, and industry events all suffered as people took sides.

This beef stands out from the rest. New drama between Minaj and upcoming female rappers shows this kind of thing keeps happening. Industry pros point to this fight as an example of how beef can wreck creative chances. It changed how many handle their work relationships.

Labels now play it extra safe to avoid similar drama. They’ve put new rules in place to protect their artists and keep joint projects drama-free.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!