6 Thoughts We Had While Watching the Trailer for Michael B. Jordan’s Vampire Movie ‘Sinners’

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Actor Michael B. Jordan attends the photocall for "Farenheit 451" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

First of all, tell us that a movie — any movie — stars Michael B. Jordan, and we’re in. Second, two Michael B. Jordans? Heck yes! Jordan’s latest movie, Sinners, directed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, is not your typical horror film. The movie released its first trailer months ago, and the second dropped yesterday.

This is the first trailer.

Sinners | Warner Bros. Pictures

And here’s the second.

Sinners – Official Trailer 2 | Warner Bros. Pictures

We liked the first trailer since it didn’t give away anything, unlike the second one, where major plot points were revealed. Nevertheless, the second trailer didn’t dampen our excitement to watch the movie, as it hinted at other supernatural elements aside from vampires.

Michael B. Jordan is an Actor with Serious Range

If you’ve already seen some of his films, it’s safe to say Michael B. Jordan is an amazing actor (even in the forgettable 2015 film Fantastic Four). He starred in the drama Fruitvale Station and the sports drama Creed. He also played Erik Killmonger in the MCU’s Black Panther.

Seeing him play dual roles in Sinners, with characters that are vastly different—one of whom turns into a vampire in the end (and gives us chills when he looks at the camera, smiles sinisterly, and tries to lure his brother to open the door and let him in)—shows just how serious he is about his craft and how he gives 100% in every role.

The Social Commentaries are Subtle, Yet Effective

One of Ryan Coogler’s directorial styles is including social commentary in his films without being “in your face.” He lets his audience think for themselves, even long after the movie is finished.

The Background Score is on Point

The background music is on point in setting the mood. We literally found ourselves on the edge of our seats in some scenes, not only because of what was happening but also because the music seemed to push us to that edge.

The trailer also hinted at the origin of blues music (legends of the Crossroads about Robert Johnson, a blues musician who sold his soul to the devil for talent), and we think this is the other supernatural element we can expect to see in the movie.

Hailee Steinfeld Looks Good

Hailee Steinfeld looked like she was in her element. It might be her hair, how she dances to blues music, or her smile with bloody fangs (yes, the trailer shows her turning into a vampire), but she should do more movies like this.

The Vampires Are Realistically Portrayed

The vampires in Sinners look really bloody, which is realistically how they should appear, given that the blood from their victims would drip and smear all over their faces. This stands in contrast to other vampire films where the vampires look clean even after drinking their victims’ blood. Did they drink it using a straw?

The trailer also seems to be faithful to vampire lore. The vampires need to be invited in, Michael B. Jordan’s character, Smoke, is seen sharpening a wooden stake and setting vampires on fire as another way to kill them.

Delroy Lindo Keeping It Real

By the end of the second trailer, Delta Slim (Delroy Lindo) says, “You don’t smell anything? I think I s— myself.” Who wouldn’t if you’re being hunted by vampires?

Sinners is scheduled to be released on April 18.