Community Rallies To Help Popular Ruskin Seafood Restaurant Reopen After Hurricane Damage

The Fish House in Ruskin, Florida welcomed back diners on Jan. 30, 2025. The restaurant had remained closed for four months after hurricanes ravaged the building. Back-to-back storms destroyed essential kitchen equipment. With freezers, refrigerators, and cooking equipment destroyed, the staff transformed their restaurant into a community aid center. The hurricanes struck during peak season, leaving workers jobless. Regular customers missed their go-to dining spot, while employees struggled without income.

Owner Julie Cockerham gathered employees and volunteers to distribute supplies. They gave out water, toiletries, and non-perishable food to locals who had lost everything. Their efforts extended beyond the restaurant as teams helped repair storm-damaged areas.

“We immediately tried to get some volunteers together because we knew that I was not the only one suffering. ” Julie Cockerham to abcactionnews.com.

The building needed major repairs. Workers spent weeks fixing walls before installing new ovens and refrigerators. Health inspectors just gave their final approval last week. Local businesses pitched in during the crisis. Some restaurants hired displaced workers. Vendors offered discounts on replacement equipment. Donations poured in online to rebuild the place. The money helped buy new kitchen equipment and repair structural damage.

“There’s no way I could have done any of this alone. The support has been truly overwhelming,” said owner Julie Cockerman to The Observer News.

Twenty-five employees have now returned to work. The kitchen staff just completed training on new equipment and updated safety protocols.City records show The Fish House served roughly 300 customers daily before the hurricanes. They’re now prepared to handle that volume again starting opening day.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.