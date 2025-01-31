Erykah Badu’s ‘Bag Lady’ Climbs to Top of Billboard Charts Among Her Greatest Hits

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Erykah Badu performs onstage during AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA BKLYN 2024 - Day 2 at Lena Horne Bandshell on August 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for AFROPUNK)

In her two decades of making music, Erykah Badu has delivered countless chart successes. In 1997, she snagged a Grammy with her debut single “On & On”—foreshadowing the brilliance that would follow. The song came from her debut album Baduizm, which revolutionized R&B by blending sounds of neo-soul and jazz. Its remarkable success paved the way for an entirely new musical movement.

In a remarkable moment during a live show in ’97, Badu improvised her performance, creating “Tyrone,” a song that brought biting social commentary together with infectious rhythms. “Bag Lady,” from her 2000 album Mama’s Gun, claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart while jumping to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song stands as another milestone in Erykah Badu’s incredible musical journey.

Collaborating with rapper Common, she created “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop).” The song struck gold, earning both a Grammy for Best R&B Song and a Soul Train Lady of Soul Award. “Window Seat” is one of Badu’s most iconic songs. It sparked controversy with its daring video and message. The song ignited intense discussions about artistic expression and social norms.

With its genuine emotional depth, “Otherside of the Game” resonates deeply with Badu’s fans. The smooth track explores the complicated twists of romantic relationships. From 2008, Badu’s hit song “Honey” is bursting with fresh vibes while maintaining her signature sound. This track showed she could evolve without losing her authenticity.

The late J Dilla had a big influence on “Didn’t Cha Know,” a song that showcases Erykah’s versatility. It features a classic feel combined with modern beats to reveal R&B’s endless possibilities. She broke new ground in R&B by joining forces with other artists, too, like D’Angelo and The Roots. These collaborations have birthed groundbreaking sounds and earned her the title of “Queen of Neo-Soul.”