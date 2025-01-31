February Is Packed With Major Events in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay will come alive next February as 16 exciting events pack the calendar. The month kicks off with the smash hit “MAMMA MIA” at the Straz Center and wraps up with a significant Black History Month celebration.

“MAMMA MIA” runs from Jan. 28 through Feb. 2 at the Straz Center. The popular show weaves ABBA’s songs into a story set on a Greek island.

At Busch Gardens, Mardi Gras celebrations run from Jan. 11 to March 2. A festive parade winds its way daily from Zagora Café through Bird Gardens, finishing under the Coke Canopy with several shows throughout the day.

The first weekend delivers big entertainment. Monster Jam roars into Raymond James Stadium February 1-2, while Keel Farms hosts its popular Sip + Shop market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Budding astronomers can kick off their space exploration at the Museum of Science & Technology’s Stargazing 101 on Feb. 5. The class teaches kids 10 and up how to identify objects in the night sky.

Two major attractions open on Feb. 6. The Florida State Fair arrives with its carnival rides and agricultural displays through the 17th. That same day the Tampa Museum of Art launches its “Under the Spell of the Palm Tree” exhibition, featuring over 70 Cuban artists.

Music takes center stage when Drive-By Truckers bring their Southern Rock Opera Tour to Tampa Theatre on Feb. 7. The following evening, comedy rules as Sal Vulcano performs at the Straz Center.

Ybor City glows during the Knights of Sant’ Yago Parade on Feb. 8.

Celebrate the creativity, heritage, and resilience of African American artists at The Black Art Gala at the Straz Center on Feb. 23.

The Tampa Bay History Center closes out the month with its fourth Black History Month Reception on Feb. 28, headlined by keynote speaker Leonard George Jr.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.