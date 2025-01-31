Tampa’s Mel’s Hot Dogs New Owners Keep Traditions While Bringing New Concepts

Helping preserve a Tampa favorite, the Szabo family bought Mel’s Hot Dogs for $435,000 almost 2 years ago. They kept the beloved recipes and staff in place after founder Mel Lohn turned down bigger offers from restaurant chains.

Since 1973, this local spot has been drawing devoted customers. All staff members kept their jobs under new ownership – key to maintaining the tradition.

The sale didn’t change any food suppliers or cooking techniques. While chain restaurants tried to buy the business, Lohn chose the Szabos to preserve the restaurant’s identity.

“Things have been great. The staff is wonderful. That’s our biggest asset that we’ve figured out is our staff has been tremendous. We have a very loyal following here that comes in every week and every month,” said Mark Szabo to ABC Action News.

The Szabos brought in some new ideas – they are getting ready to add Mel’s menu to GrubHub delivery, working on launching catering options, opened on Sundays, and started serving ice cream. But the core of Mel’s remains the same.

Even COVID-19 couldn’t slow this hot dog joint down. Regular customers kept showing up during the hardest times. Many customers today first came as kids with their parents.

Lohn stays involved as a mentor, ensuring his successful approach continues. His guidance helps maintain both food quality and business practices that worked for 50 years.

People drive from all over Florida for these famous hot dogs. Regular customers share memories about their years of visits while standing in line. The red and white striped building on Busch Boulevard sits right where it always has – a familiar sight that brings back memories of good food and good times for everyone driving by.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.