Costco Food Courts to Switch Back to Coca-Cola Products This Summer

Costco is bringing Coca-Cola drinks back to food courts nationwide in summer 2024. This ends their ten-year deal with PepsiCo that began in 2013.

CEO Ron Vachris shared the news during the yearly shareholder meeting. Soon, customers will see Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, and Sprite back at food court fountains.

The popular $1.50 hot dog and soda combo will keep its price tag. This deal hasn’t changed since the store first opened.

The switch back to Coca-Cola feels familiar for the retail giant. Coke was their go-to drink partner for years before PepsiCo stepped in back in 2013.

Customer complaints about drink quality drove the change. For years, people weren’t happy with how their sodas tasted after the switch to Pepsi.

Shoppers have been getting frustrated with the current drink machines. Members are hoping new equipment will make getting drinks easier when the change happens.

The switch will roll out across U.S. stores throughout the summer. Each location’s timing depends on when their current drink contract runs out.

Costco’s regular shoppers are split on the news. While Coke lovers are excited, Pepsi fans aren’t happy about losing their drink options.

