Coi Leray Confirms Pregnancy, Relationship with Trippie Redd Crumbles Over Cheating Drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Coi Leray attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

On New Year’s Day 2025, Coi Leray revealed she was pregnant with Trippie Redd’s baby. The happiness only lasted three weeks before everything fell apart amid cheating allegations. Their first romance started in 2019. When things ended, Redd put out a song about their short but passionate two-month relationship. So this time marks the second breakup for these musicians, following their 2019 split that inspired “Leray” on Redd’s A Love Letter to You 4 album.

“It just wasn’t the right time back then. But deep down, I always felt like he was my soulmate,” said Leray to Soap Central.

August 2024 brought them back together. “I just reached out and told her I missed her. We kept it low-key for a while, just talking and vibing. That’s my boo,” Redd was quoted on Soap Central.

But things got ugly Jan. 22, 2025, as Leray called out Redd on social media for his infidelity. Making matters worse, Redd released “Pretty Rose,” which included an angry voicemail from Tia Kemp, Leray’s self-proclaimed auntie.

Now both artists are putting their heartache into music. While Leray hit back with new songs on Jan. 27, Redd’s “Pretty Rose” dropped with emotional verses and a portion of Kemp’s heated message.

Social media remains hot with updates. Kemp, who previously dated Rick Ross, took to Instagram to slam Redd when the cheating news surfaced. And leaked messages between Leray and an ex-girlfriend of Redd’s indicate she knows who Redd’s new interest might be. Although the drama may be exaggerated to help sell music or an extension of more underlying commitment issues, the anger between the couple seems real for now.