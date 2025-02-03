Mustard x Heinz: A Saucy Collab Decades in the Making

As Chief Mustard Officer, Mustard will remix exclusive recipes, host events throughout 2025, and more.

Heinz and GRAMMY-winning producer Mustard have cooked up something special—a limited-edition Mustard x Mustard collab.

Unveiled at the GRAMMY Awards, this new sauce (mixed by Mustard himself) is making history—it’s Heinz’s first-ever co-created sauce in the U.S. and their first new mustard in nearly a decade. Mustard, now officially the “Chief Mustard Officer,” has never been shy about his love for Heinz—he even rocks a diamond-encrusted Heinz mustard chain.

“This collab coming to life is a big deal and something that has been decades in the making for me,” Mustard said. “Everyone knows me for my beats and sound, but what they don’t know is that cooking and grilling is a huge part of my life. I’m on the grill every chance I get. I’ve been using HEINZ since I was a kid, so partnering with them is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

As Chief Mustard Officer, Mustard will be hands-on with everything—tweaking exclusive recipes, hosting events, and more throughout the year.

“Much like HEINZ, Mustard goes all in when he creates something,” says Todd Kaplan, North American Chief Marketing Officer for Kraft Heinz. “He’s been a fan of the brand for years, so it was only a matter of time before Mustard met his perfect match with HEINZ. This partnership is bringing an incredible new sauce remix to life, and we know our fans are going to love it. He’s brought the same passion and energy he pours into his music, and we can’t wait for all the surprises ahead!”

Want to be one of the first to taste Mustard’s exclusive new flavor? Head to the official website to get in on the action.

MUSTAAAAAAAAAARRRD!

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off” is still making waves, thanks to his now-iconic “Mustard” scream that’s taken over the internet. On November 27, Mustard hopped on X to joke that he randomly shouted his name while walking down the street—clearly loving the trend.

I just walked down the street and yelled my own name i forgot i was me. — Mustard (@mustard) November 27, 2024

One fan hyped him up, saying, “Just wait til it’s 70,000 people screaming it in the arena, you legend.”

Could we hear that epic scream during Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show? We’ll have to wait and see!

