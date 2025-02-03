One of Tampa’s Biggest Traffic Headaches Gets $223.5M Safety Upgrade

Construction has begun on a huge $223.5 million overhaul of Tampa’s crash-prone I-275 and I-4 interchange. The Florida Department of Transportation aims to complete the project by 2027. The downtown exit will close for six months, starting on Monday, February 3, 2025. Drivers need to use a curvy temporary lane near the southbound I-275 exit to get to downtown Tampa.

About 1,000 accidents happen at this busy intersection each year. The improvements are expected to reduce crashes by 50%. Lane Construction Corporation is heading the project, expanding lanes and building new bridges.

The upgrade will expand two southbound lanes to three. A new two-lane bridge will link southbound traffic to I-4 east, while drivers can keep using the existing single lane to get to Ybor City.

Additional exit lanes are coming for westbound traffic from both ways. Crews will build six new bridges while fixing eight old ones.

Right now, work is focused on water control and bridge bases. Teams are putting in drainage pipes and manholes while getting the ground ready for wider bridges. New paths will help bikers and pedestrians move safely near the highway. Sound walls and landscaping will improve the construction zone.

Good planning helped contractors avoid over 100 detours, cutting out six months of night and weekend closures that would have bugged drivers. But some people are worried. Research suggests bigger roads might draw more cars, possibly leading to new traffic jams in the future.

Besides regular road work, teams will resurface four bridges and update two guard rails. These improvements should help traffic move better and make drive times more predictable through this important intersection.

