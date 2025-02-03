This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: February 3rd

February 3rd is a significant date in music history, specifically in Hip Hop and R&B. It not only marks the rise of several groundbreaking artists in the scene but has also played host to some of the most consequential events in the history of these genres.

One influential figure born on this date is Sean Kingston (1990), the Jamaican-American singer and rapper known for hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.” His fusion of reggae, R&B, and hip-hop influenced a new wave of mainstream urban music in the late 2000s. Here are some other notable events in Hip-Hop and R&B history that occurred on February 3rd.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several important singles and albums dropped on February 3rd, forever leaving their mark on hip-hop and R&B:

1998: Usher releases “Nice and Slow (Live Mix),” the second single off his second studio album, “My Way.” It received wide acclaim and became the R&B superstar’s first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Usher releases “Nice and Slow (Live Mix),” the second single off his second studio album, “My Way.” It received wide acclaim and became the R&B superstar’s first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. 2017: Rapper Big Sean releases his fourth studio album, “I Decided,” featuring guest appearances from The-Dream, Jhene Aiko, Eminem, and Migos.

Rapper Big Sean releases his fourth studio album, “I Decided,” featuring guest appearances from The-Dream, Jhene Aiko, Eminem, and Migos. 2017: South London R&B singer Sampha, who has made vocal appearances in songs by Kanye West, Solange Knowles, and Frank Ocean, releases his seminal album “Process,” which would win a Mercury Prize later that year.

South London R&B singer Sampha, who has made vocal appearances in songs by Kanye West, Solange Knowles, and Frank Ocean, releases his seminal album “Process,” which would win a Mercury Prize later that year. 2023: Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice release the genre-bending hit “Boy’s A Liar Pt.2” as the lead single from the former’s debut album, “Heaven Knows.”

Cultural Milestones

Beyond just music releases, February 3rd has also seen industry-changing events and cultural moments:

2004: American Producer Danger Mouse releases “The Grey Album,” an experimental mashup album that combines acapella performances from Jay Z’s “The Black Album” and the Beatles’ “The White Album.”

American Producer Danger Mouse releases “The Grey Album,” an experimental mashup album that combines acapella performances from Jay Z’s “The Black Album” and the Beatles’ “The White Album.” 2013: Beyonce reunites with Destiny’s Child for a memorable Superbowl halftime show performance.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most iconic tracks and performances in hip-hop and R&B history are linked to this day:

2023: The slain Louisiana rapper and singer JayDaYoungan’s family carries forward his legacy by releasing his first posthumous album, “Forever 23 2X.”

The slain Louisiana rapper and singer JayDaYoungan’s family carries forward his legacy by releasing his first posthumous album, “Forever 23 2X.” 2023: Rapper AceHood drops his highly anticipated “Body Bag, Vol 6” mixtape.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has also witnessed seismic shifts and challenges over the years on this date:

1998: Houston Rapper, Fat Pat, shot and killed at age 27.

Houston Rapper, Fat Pat, shot and killed at age 27. 2004: The now-convicted R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly made a court appearance and entered a not-guilty plea on 21 counts of child pornography.

The now-convicted R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly made a court appearance and entered a not-guilty plea on 21 counts of child pornography. 2016: American DJ Big Kap of the New York DJ Group The Flip Squad dies from a heart attack at age 45.

American DJ Big Kap of the New York DJ Group The Flip Squad dies from a heart attack at age 45. 2021: R&B singer Mariah Carey is sued by her older sister, Alison Carey, for $1.2 million over remarks in her memoir that the latter alleges caused her “immense emotional distress.”

From iconic album releases to cultural shifts, February 3rd has played a crucial role in shaping hip-hop and R&B history. These moments continue to resonate, influencing future generations of artists and fans.