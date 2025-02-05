Cheapest Days to Visit the Florida State Fair

Gates open tomorrow for the 2025 Florida State Fair at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. If you’re looking to save a little money, planning ahead can definitely help. Here are our tips on how to get in to the Florida State Fair for less… or even for free in some cases.

Go During The Week

Weekday admission is a few dollars cheaper than weekends. The crowds are smaller too so you’ll have more room to move around and wait in shorter lines. Admission Friday through Sunday goes up $4. Presidents Day is also $4 more. Monday through Thursday, adult admission is $12. Ride armbands are also much cheaper Monday through Thursday… $35 instead of the $45 they charge Friday through Sunday and on President’s Day.

Buy Florida State Fair tickets in advance

Buying tickets online can save you some cash. Adult admission online is $11. Kids are $7. Seniors are $9 online at FloridaStateFair.com.

What do you do for work?

If you’re in law enforcement, a first responder, active or retired military, bring some kind of valid ID and you get in free on opening day (February 6, 2025). If you’re in the hospitality industry, get $5 off your admission on February 10 with your ID. There are food and drink specials planned for you too.

Seniors

If you’re 55 or older, get in for $11 on weekdays at the gate.

Visit the Florida State Fair on February 13

It’s the big 3 day. $3 admission, $3 select food items and games and rides cost just 3 credits. The catch? Another 3. You have to wait until 3pm.

