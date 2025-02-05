Drake Changes ‘Nonstop’ Lyrics to Mock LeBron James During Concert
During his Perth show, Drake changed his hit “Nonstop” to take a shot at basketball star LeBron James. He switched the 2018 line “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?” to a pointed “How I got 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man.”
The dig came after James was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out performance in LA last summer, where a video showed the Lakers player singing along to songs that dissed Drake.
Kicking off his Australian tour run, Drake made his stance clear to kick off the shows. “My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada,” he said in a clip. He continued, “The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”
These are his first Australian concerts in seven years, with stops planned in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland. Fans haven’t seen him perform live there since 2017.
The beef between the artists led to this latest shot. Lamar kicked things off in March 2024 with “Like That,” which went after Drake and J. Cole. This sparked a series of back-and-forth diss tracks.
Both rappers fired shots through their songs. The feud got nasty, with them bringing up everything from hidden kids to serious accusations about each other’s behavior.
James hasn’t responded yet about the changed lyrics or his part in the drama. His appearance at Lamar’s show dragged him into this heated rap beef.