Fetty Wap: Early Release Rumors Shut Down

Fetty Wap just shut down the internet rumors about him getting out of prison early. Spoiler alert: he’s still locked up.

This week fans started speculating that the rapper had been released, but Fetty quickly set the record straight. He reposted a message from someone who seems to be a relative, saying, “He’s not out yet. @fettywap1738 free you brother I love you!”

For those keeping track, the Bureau of Prisons says his official release date is March 13, 2027.

Fetty was sentenced to six years behind bars in May 2023 for his role in a drug ring operating out of Long Island. Prosecutors weren’t thrilled about how he “glamorized the drug trade” while making money from his music, arguing that he deserved a longer sentence.

His legal troubles started back in October 2021 when he got arrested at Citi Field right before he was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud in New York. The FBI seized a whole stash of drugs, guns, and even $1.5 million in cash.

Looking back on it all, Fetty told XXL in November 2023 that he wishes he had taken his career more seriously.

“Some of the things I think about really is being home,” he said. “I take accountability for everything I did. I don’t really be blaming nobody for nothing. It ain’t nobody else fault that I’m here.”

He also admitted that trusting the wrong people played a big part in where he ended up.

“My whole thing is like, man, just stop f—— with n—–, man. That’s how I feel,” he said.

Even though being in prison for over half a decade is a huge setback for his career, he’s still counting his blessings.

“I’m around a lot of people that’s doing real lengthy sentences,” he shared. “Some of them got 50 years, 30 years, some got life… One of my mans… right now, he facing 120 years. And he just smiling every day.”

Fetty says these experiences have made him realize how much he took music for granted.

“They all like, ‘Yo, bro, when you get out, man, take that serious, man. Stop fuckin’ around with your blessings before you end up losing it for good.’”

