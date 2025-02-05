Pardison Fontaine & Cardi B Finally Dropping ‘Toot It’ After 8 Years

Pardison Fontaine spilled the tea on Tuesday (Feb. 4) – his long-awaited collab “Toot It” with Cardi B is finally dropping this Friday, Feb. 7.

“You guys keep asking for ‘Toot It.’ Where’s ‘Toot It’? Where’s ‘Toot It’ at? Can we get ‘Toot It’? Here go the song, here go ‘Toot It.’ Take it, play it, do whatever y’all gon’ do with it, shake a–. Here go the song, don’t ask for that s— no more,” he said in an Instagram video. His caption? Pure frustration and excitement: “it’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS !!! IM DROPPIN IT 2/7!!!!”

See the post here.

Cardi was all in, hyping it up in the comments: “F—IT LETS GOOO!!!”

Fans flooded the post, ready to turn up. “Best link up ever!!! Pardi & Cardi!!!!” one person cheered. Another lost their mind, typing, “OMFG THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

It’s been a minute since these two officially teamed up. The last time was in 2018 with their hit “Backin’ It Up,” which they performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

But behind the scenes, Pardi has helped pen some of Cardi’s biggest tracks, like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin), “WAP” (with his ex Megan Thee Stallion), “Up,” and most of her Grammy-winning 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. He even hinted last April that they were back in the studio together.

