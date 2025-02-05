Rihanna Drops ‘Smurfs’ Teaser: ‘In My Blue Era’

Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, is diving into another nostalgic favorite this July with Smurfs. And guess what? Rihanna is reportedly leading the charge as the voice of Smurfette.

Paramount dropped a teaser trailer today ahead of tomorrow’s full reveal. In the snippet, we take a dreamy trip to Smurf Village, where a blank television sits in wait. As birds sing and woodland creatures chitter, the screen flickers to life, revealing Smurfette herself, beaming at the camera. With a flirty smile, she blows a kiss, and the words “Trailer Tomorrow” pop up above her head.

Rihanna shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption: “in my blue era.” Of course, fans immediately spiraled into speculation mode. Was this finally the long-awaited R9 album drop?

“The way I thought this was a R9 teaser before the music started,” one fan said. Another chimed in, “Why did I think this was about to be an album teaser and was like ooohhh a colorful sound otw .”

But others connected the dots perfectly, with one person dubbing her “My sis is a smurfette of Robyn .” Another crowned her “SMURFANNA >.”

Directed by Chris Miller (Puss in Boots, Shrek the Third), Smurfs has a truly great cast. Joining Rihanna as Smurfette are Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, James Corden, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman. The film is produced by Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and Ryan Harris.

For those keeping track, this isn’t the first Smurf cinematic adventure. It first hit the big screen in The Smurfs (2011), followed by The Smurfs 2 (2013) and Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017). Created by Belgian comic artist Peyo, the Smurfs have been a beloved part of pop culture since their 1958 debut, charming audiences in comics, cartoons, and now, a fresh new feature film.

Smurfs reportedly returns to theaters on July 18, 2025.

