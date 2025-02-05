This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: February 5

February 5th is a momentous day in hip-hop and R&B history. The renowned Bobby Brown was born on this day in 1969, not knowing that he would become an R&B legend years later. “Fire” by The Pointer Sisters was certified Gold on the same day in 1979. Fast-forward to 2015, Migos, the now-disbanded hip-hop group, released the first single, “One Time,” from their studio album, Yung Rich Nation.” On this day in 2023, Beyonce won four Grammys, surpassing the all-time Grammy wins record with 32. At the same event, Kendrick Lamar won three Grammys from eight nominations, etching his name as one of the greatest rappers of his generation.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

February 5th saw breakthrough hits, chart-topping milestones, and career-defining releases:

2005: The Game reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart with his second studio album, “The Documentary.”

The Game reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart with his second studio album, “The Documentary.” 2011: Bruno Mars’ “Grenade” returned to the top spot of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart after a week’s break.

Bruno Mars’ “Grenade” returned to the top spot of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart after a week’s break. 2016: Fetty Wap released “Jimmy Choo,” which would rank in the top 10 on the Hot Rap Songs chart the following month.

Fetty Wap released “Jimmy Choo,” which would rank in the top 10 on the Hot Rap Songs chart the following month. 2021: Legendary producer J. Dilla or Jay Dee released “Welcome 2 Detroit (20th Anniversary Edition),” a remastered edition of his debut studio album, which would gain critical acclaim among hip-hop heads.

Legendary producer J. Dilla or Jay Dee released “Welcome 2 Detroit (20th Anniversary Edition),” a remastered edition of his debut studio album, which would gain critical acclaim among hip-hop heads. 2021: Cardi B released the hip-hop single “Up,” which would reach the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and debut at number one on the Rolling Stone Top 100 charts.

Cultural Milestones

Many hip-hop and R&B fans can draw inspiration from several cultural milestones and events that happened on this date:

2018: Mary J. Blige graced the cover of the New York Times magazine to discuss her style evolution and early work in the music industry.

Mary J. Blige graced the cover of the New York Times magazine to discuss her style evolution and early work in the music industry. 2019: “On the Come Up” was published, a young adult novel by Angie Thomas tells the story of a 16-year-old rapper hoping to become a hip-hop legend.

“On the Come Up” was published, a young adult novel by Angie Thomas tells the story of a 16-year-old rapper hoping to become a hip-hop legend. 2023: The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, the organizers of the Grammys, launched the Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, with Dr. Dre being the first recipient.

Notable Recordings and Performances

February 5th also saw distinguished hip-hop and R&B artists record, release, or perform iconic songs and albums:

1998: Soft rock meets R&B as Elton John and Stevie Wonder perform at the White House for Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

Soft rock meets R&B as Elton John and Stevie Wonder perform at the White House for Bill Clinton and Tony Blair. 2023: Furious Five performed their signature song, “The Message,” with Grandmaster Flash spinning the records in a 15-minute tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Furious Five performed their signature song, “The Message,” with Grandmaster Flash spinning the records in a 15-minute tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. 2023: Beyonce delivered an exhilarating performance at the 65th Grammy Awards, singing the songs “Cuff It,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “Break My Soul.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry continues to evolve, with February 5th reflecting some of these changes and challenges:

2008: On Super Tuesday, many musicians begin to back Barack Obama’s presidency run including will.i.am.

On Super Tuesday, many musicians begin to back Barack Obama’s presidency run including will.i.am. 2009: R&B singer Piney Brown dies aged 87.

Feb. 5th is rich in hip-hop and R&B history. Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Beyonce have all made their mark on February 5th. Who will be next to make their mark on this day?