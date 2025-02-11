Free Two-Day Strawberry Festival Returns in Plant City

NOT to be confused with the Florida Strawberry Festival, which runs from February 27-March 9, a two-day Strawberry Bash festival at Keel Farms starts February 22-23, 2025. The Plant City event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission and parking.

“Being able to offer families a free event like our Strawberry Bash is what Keel Farms is all about,” said Clay Keel to WFLA. “Seeing visitors make memories and enjoy our incredible strawberries makes all our hard work well worth it. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the farm.”

Located at 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, visitors can enjoy their weekend picking fresh berries and sampling local food. Kids can have fun in bouncy castles and take camel rides, while adults can enjoy handcrafted wines and fresh-pressed ciders made right on the property.

Watch people compete in the popular strawberry shortcake contest. Throughout the weekend, vendors will serve up lots of berry-themed treats and drinks.

The farm is pet-friendly too. Take a stroll through the strawberry fields and browse local artisans’ creations spread throughout the grounds.

This celebration is one of four seasonal events – others spotlight blueberries, harvest time, and summer watermelons throughout the year. The farm’s tasting room is open daily. Stop by to try unique drinks made from farm-grown produce while discovering how their wines are made.

