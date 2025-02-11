Michelin Guide Adds Pinellas County to Florida Restaurant Ratings

Next February, the Michelin Guide will take a look at Pinellas County’s food scene, a two-year deal that costs $90,000 each year.

“We deserve it. Our restaurants and our chefs are top-notch. We all know this, but now we get the opportunity to brag about it,” said Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters to St. Pete Catalyst.

This expansion follows Michelin’s first step into Florida, which kicked off in 2022 with Tampa, Orlando, and Miami. Visit Florida put up $1.5 million to bring these restaurant reviews to the state.

“We’re known as America’s best beaches, but we’re so much more than just incredible sand … As locals here, this is something we already know. The caliber of restaurants that we have throughout the entire county, from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor to Seminole, is excellent,” said Brian Lowack, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

Anonymous reviewers will check each restaurant based on food quality, cooking technique, menu creativity, and consistency. Their review process remains under wraps.

“Florida continues to raise the bar with its emerging culinary talent, international influences, and the palpable passion of its local restaurant communities,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides in a statement reported by St. Pete Rising.

Michelin first entered the state in 2022, and 5 Tampa restaurants have ben awarded with stars since. Ebbe and Kōsen were awarded stars just last year. In all, 21 Tampa restaurants are recommended by the Michelin guide. We’ve already debated some great Pinellas spots that deserve Michelin recognition!

Moving away from free reviews, Michelin now operates through paid partnerships with cities. The local tourism office split the bill with Michelin for the reviews. Their inspectors give up to three stars for exceptional dining and highlight good value spots with their Bib Gourmand rating.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.