Rihanna’s Net Worth Hits $1.4 Billion, Pulling Ahead of Beyoncé by $600 Million

At the start of 2025, Rihanna’s fortune grew to $1.4 billion, securing her spot as one of the wealthiest women in music. According to Finance Monthly, she now leads Beyoncé, who holds a net worth of $800 million, by $600 million.

Her wealth comes from two successful businesses: Fenty Beauty brings in over $1 billion each year, while Savage X Fenty is now worth $3 billion. These companies have transformed Rihanna from pop star to business tycoon.

Her partnership with LVMH to launch Fenty Beauty in 2017 was a massive success. The brand offered 40 foundation shades, filling a gap in the market. Sales reached $550 million in the first year.

Savage X Fenty took off in 2018, challenging lingerie standards with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Rihanna’s 30% ownership in this inclusive intimates brand has paid off significantly.

Her rise to fame started in 2003 when she met producer Evan Rogers. Later signed to Jay-Z’s Def Jam Recordings, she has released eight albums and won nine Grammys.

New music could be coming soon. Rihanna is working on a reggae album, her first since becoming a mom in 2022.

Things changed when she had a baby with A$AP Rocky. She says being a mother has given her a new perspective on business and music.

Rihanna keeps Fenty Beauty popular through smart social media use. She stays connected with fans and shows her products through personal online posts.

Both brands stand for something meaningful: Her makeup works for all skin tones, while her lingerie celebrates every body type.