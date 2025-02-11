Tampa Named One of Top ‘Rudest’ Cities in the Country

Some people are just plain rude no matter where you live. But two Florida cities have earned a reputation for being one of the rudest cities in the U.S. Preply.com conducted a follow up survey from their 2022 results and they found a lot of cities have jumped rankings. Similar to the original study, they asked a variety of questions regarding the rude behaviors Americans witness in their city. The difference between how people act in cities versus small towns really jumps out in the numbers.

In 2022 Tampa wasn’t even ranked in the top 30 rudest cities. At that time, Jacksonville was the most unpleasant Florida cities, ranking at #12 and holding that spot 2 years later. So where did Tampa rank in 2024?

Miami earned the title of America’s rudest city, hitting a staggering 9.88 in the 2024 rankings. Philadelphia came in second at 9.12, while Tampa took third place at 8.88. Lack of care for others, being loud in shared spaces, and lack of self-awareness were some of the most common factors for the staggering jump.

Looking at the nicer side, Omaha, Minneapolis, and San Diego come across as beacons of politeness. Researchers looked at both how people treat each other on the streets and their driving behavior to get the full story.

The impact? One in four Americans have thought about moving because people are too rude where they live. Bad driving makes things even worse – 60% have seen drivers completely disregard people walking.

This trend isn’t new. Back in 2006, 87% of people hated dealing with people talking loudly on phones in public – and it’s only gotten worse since then.

Many point to parenting as the cause. Most people blame a combination of kids not learning manners and parents setting bad examples for this decline in politeness.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.