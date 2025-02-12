Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Hype Up ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’ With Album Cover Drop

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR just gave fans another exciting peek at their upcoming album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, by revealing the official cover art.

Unveiled on Instagram on Tuesday (February 11), the artwork shows the OVO Sound duo draped in luxurious mink coats against a snowy backdrop—a stylish nod to the icy winters of their home province, Ontario. Towering behind them is Absolute World, curvy skyscrapers in Mississauga, where PARTYNEXTDOOR grew up, just a short drive from Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement. “The Marilyn Munroe towers Sauga 😭❤️ ICONIC,” one person wrote, while another added, “Not gonna lie, now I wanna take a pic there.”

Set to drop on Friday (February 14)—just in time for Valentine’s Day—Some Sexy Songs 4 U is still keeping fans guessing when it comes to the tracklist and features. However, Drake and PND have been dropping plenty of hints.

Just this past weekend, Drake teased a snippet of a song called “Crying In Chanel,” following an earlier preview of another unreleased track. If these clips are any indication, the album is shaping up to be a perfect mix of sensual, late-night R&B with just the right touch of toxicity.

