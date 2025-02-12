Kevin Hart to Host NBA All-Star Game with All-New Tournament Format

Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

The NBA is going all out to make this year’s All-Star Game an unforgettable event. The league announced that Kevin Hart will be the first-ever on-court emcee, bringing his “signature energy and humor” to the game.

This year’s All-Star Game will have a brand-new format featuring four teams battling in a mini-tournament across three games. The 24 NBA All-Stars have been split into three teams of eight, while the fourth team will be made up of the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge, which has its own mini-tournament.

Hart won’t just be watching from the sidelines—he’ll be right in the action, delivering live commentary from the court. And he’s no random pick, either—he’s a four-time MVP of the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game.

Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) will serve as the first-ever on-court emcee of the NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center – home of the Golden State Warriors – and air at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TBS, truTV and MAX.



MORE: https://t.co/1g2zqEIxOc pic.twitter.com/iSLiSWGL01 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 11, 2025

“He will be leveraging his longstanding friendships with the league’s prominent players and his legendary status as an entertainer to add a layer of comedic disruption into the live game,” the NBA said in its announcement. “Hart will be charged with hyping up fans in the arena and watching around the world alongside Ernie Johnson and team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Kenny Smith.”

The game tips off Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, and MAX.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.