Mariah Carey, Outkast Make This Year’s Rock Hall Ballot

Mariah Carey and Outkast are on the ballot for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction class, it was announced this morning. This is Outkast’s first time on the ballot, although they have been eligible since 2019; their first recording, “Player’s Ball,” was released in 1993. Artists or bands become eligible for nomination 25 years after releasing their first commercial recording.

Mariah Carey, whose self-titled debut album was released in 1990, has been eligible since 2016. She was nominated for the first time last year, but was not voted in.

Although it’s called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, they are very inclusive as far as including genres. Hip-hop, R&B and pop artists to be inducted in the past few years include Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Eminem, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, the Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur, N.W.A., Donna Summer and Public Enemy, to name a few.

The rest of this year’s nominees are Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order (two bands with three members in common; they are being classified as one group), Cyndi Lauper, Mana, Oasis, Phish, Soundgarden and the White Stripes.

The 2025 Performer Inductees will be revealed in late April, along with those inductees entering the Hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. This year’s Induction Ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the Fall, with exact dates and ticket sale details following soon.



