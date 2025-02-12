St. Petersburg’s Culinary Scene Thrives with New Eateries and Bars

St. Pete-Clearwater is joining the Michelin Guide’s Florida restaurant ratings in 2025, while the area is booming with 12 new dining spots popping up around town. Secret Michelin reviewers have already begun making their way around, sizing up the local food scene.

“Florida continues to raise the bar with its emerging culinary talent, international influences, and the palpable passion of its local restaurant communities,” said Gwendal Poullennec to St. Pete Rising.

Inside Bandit Coffee at 2662 Central Avenue, Small Bar has opened as a pop-up spot. It’ll stay there until Spitz Wine Bar moves in permanently.

The city’s food scene is packed with options. At 8098 66th St N., a family runs a place mixing Maine seafood with their own craft beers. A former sushi food truck has now settled down on 4th Street North.

At 4195 54th Ave N., HaleLife Bistro makes history as Tampa Bay’s first gluten-free and vegan full-service restaurant. Homemade German goodies now fill the shelves at Mama G’s Authentic Germany Bakery on 7219 Central Ave.

Austin comes to St. Pete as Wicked Cantina brings its Tex-Mex dishes to 3375 34th St N. Meanwhile, The Market at Cassis serves up fresh pizzas and baked goods at 170 Beach Drive NE.

A talented chef runs a cozy breakfast and lunch spot at 589 22nd Street S. Kahwa Coffee transformed shipping containers into a cool cafe at 2450 5th Ave S. Downtown got classier with a new martini bar at 260 1st Ave N.

With these new establishments, St. Petersburg continues to evolve as a vibrant destination for food lovers and social gatherings.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.