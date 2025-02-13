50 Cent Clashes with Big Meech Over Concert, Sparks Social Media Feud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City

Drama unfolded as Big Meech announced his “Welcome Back” concert at Amerant Arena for February 13, 2025. His announcement triggered conflict with 50 Cent following accusations about snitching. “I never folded, I never told, never will. Death before dishonor,” Meech responded in an Instagram post.

Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent, took to Instagram to blast the announcement. He alleged Meech snitched on his former associate named Cuff. Big Meech was released from prison last October after serving a sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Rick Ross is headlining the event’s performer lineup. Tensions escalated when Meech connected with Ross – Jackson’s longtime rival. Jackson then flooded his social media with rat images, bringing up old stories about Tammy Cowins, co-producer of 50’s BMF docuseries based on Meech’s drug-trafficking experiences, cooperating with federal authorities.

Jackson shared private messages revealing Ross had sent money to Meech during hard times. This revelation only intensified the ongoing conflict.

The dispute spread to both sides’ inner circles. Jackson’s son, Marquise, criticized his father’s position. Meanwhile, Lil Meech, Big Meech’s son, expressed confusion about the situation, saying he’d always supported Jackson.

Former G-Unit member Young Buck reached out to warn Meech about Jackson’s behavior. The warning came shortly after Meech’s prison release following a 15-year sentence.

Judge David M. Lawson reduced Meech’s initial 30-year sentence by three years in mid-2021. Meech’s legal troubles began with drug-related charges in ’05.

“Come out to the Amerant Arena Feb. 13,” Meech posted online, choosing to concentrate on his upcoming show. Tickets are on sale now through Seat Geek.