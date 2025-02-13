Anthony Mackie Reveals Kendrick Lamar’s Title Track for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Kendrick Lamar and Marvel are teaming up again! After making waves with the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018, the rap legend is set to return for another big Marvel project—this time for Captain America: Brave New World, hitting theaters across the U.S. on Friday (Feb. 14).

Anthony Mackie, who stars as Captain America (formerly Falcon), let the exciting news slip during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

“Kendrick did the title song for my movie — I hope that’s not supposed to be a surprise,” he revealed. “I’m breaking it here first, I’m so excited, man. The beauty and mastery of his craft.”

While the song’s title hasn’t been announced yet, fans can likely expect something tied to the movie’s theme, possibly named Brave New World. A full version could drop alongside the film later this week.

Kendrick’s past Marvel work on Black Panther: The Album brought hits like All the Stars, King’s Dead, and Pray for Me. Now, fans are eager to see what he delivers for Captain America.

Watch Anthony Mackie reveal Kendrick’s involvement below.

