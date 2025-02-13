Doja Cat Announces New Album ‘Vie’ for 2025, Sparks Fan Speculation on Valentine’s Day Release

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Doja Cat performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2024 in Central Park on September 28, 2024 in New York City.

Doja Cat is set to drop ‘Vie,’ her next studio album, in 2025 through Kemosabe Records and RCA Records. This French-titled project comes after her 2023 album ‘Scarlet’ and its 2024 follow-up ‘Scarlet 2 Claude’.

Industry sources suggest February 14, 2025, will likely see the release of the first single. ‘Vie,’ meaning ‘life’ in French, will be her first complete album since ‘Scarlet 2 Claude’ dropped last April.

Her successful ‘Scarlet’ came out in September 2023. Featuring 27 songs, including bangers ‘Paint The Town Red’ and ‘Agora Hills,’ the album showcased her rap talent and pushed her music in new directions.

She’s stayed active with fresh releases. Her newest track ‘Born Again’ features LISA and UK singer Raye. When she expanded ‘Scarlet,’ she tacked on seven more songs with featured artists.

Earlier albums ‘Amala’ and ‘Planet Her’ displayed her versatility across genres. She easily switches between pop, hip-hop, and R&B, with each album bringing a new flavor to her style.

Info about ‘Vie’ remains secret for now. Doja hasn’t dropped any clues about what her upcoming work will sound like.

Given her history of collaborating with various artists, we might expect some interesting features on the new album. She’s created solid connections with musicians from diverse genres and backgrounds.