Former Tampa Teacher Creates Card Game to Teach Local Black History

A clever new card game highlighting Tampa’s Black history is coming to stores this month. Black Tampa Historians contains 70 cards with challenging questions and multiple-choice answers about the city’s rich history.

Former teacher Ashley Morrow spent three years carefully developing this educational game. “I think every home should have some type of way or method of teaching their youth about Tampa’s local Black history,” she told WTSP.

In 2021, this Tampa native immersed herself in research, discovering interesting facts about local pioneers and important moments. Her game now brings different generations together, starting meaningful discussions through fun learning.

Players tackle questions with multiple answers on each card. While playing, they learn amazing historic stories of local success and determination. For example, Madame Fortune Taylor was responsible for Tampa’s growth. “Taylor grew guavas, peaches and oranges on the land she owned near downtown Tampa. Some consider her among the first citrus farmers in the city and a main component of the town’s cigar industry.” Dr. Jamaris Glenn with Madame Fortune Dessert + HIFI Parlour said.

Using her experience as a teacher, Morrow effectively broke down complex historical stories. She turned detailed information into easy-to-understand pieces that everyone can follow.

When grandparents play with their grandchildren, memories and stories come up naturally. These moments together highlight community leaders who overcame challenges to make real change.

Through selected stories of people, places, and key moments, the game shows Tampa’s lesser-known history. Each game gets players interested and builds connection to the city’s past.

