Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Show Sparks Political Debate After Civil Rights Message

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show, Kendrick Lamar blended raw talent with powerful social commentary, igniting debates about race and power in today’s America.

Black performers moved together during the symbolic performance, forming an American flag. Samuel L. Jackson appeared as Uncle Sam, while the show highlighted broken promises to freed slaves — particularly the “40 acres and a mule” promise that was never kept.

Tensions resurfaced when media outlets recalled Lamar’s 2017 comments about President Donald Trump: “It is something that completely disregards our moral compass … The key differences [between former President Barack Obama and Trump] are morals, dignity, principles, common sense,” reported The Grio.

The show reached its climax when “game over” flashed across the stadium — a reference to state control. This resonated deeply amid growing reports of hate crimes and civil rights struggles.

Conservative voices flooded social media with criticism. Music critics quickly drew parallels to Beyoncé’s 2016 Super Bowl performance, which triggered similar debates about mixing sports and social issues.

The performance’s message carried extra impact against recent rollbacks of diversity and equity programs.

Many now wonder if Lamar will return to future Super Bowl Halftime shows, as resistance grows against bringing political statements to America’s biggest sporting event.