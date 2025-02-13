Tampa Bay Sports Events Expected to Bring $63 Million to Local Economy in 2025

The Tampa Bay area is preparing for an action-packed season of major sporting events, expected to generate millions for the local economy. From college softball to auto racing, soccer, and golf, these events will bring thousands of visitors, boosting tourism and showcasing the region’s ability to host world-class competitions.

“I just want to reemphasize that the [2024] Royal Rumble was a big deal for us. I think we all saw the impact that had. More than that, it showed St. Pete-Clearwater can pull off massive worldwide events,” said Brian Lowack to St. Pete Catalyst.

The Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, which will kick off on Feb.13, 2025, will feature 16 college softball teams and is expected to draw around 6,000 fans. Caleb Peterson, Senior Manager of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater’s Sports Commission, estimates the event will generate approximately $3 million for the region. The tournament will also be broadcast on ESPN, further promoting Clearwater as a premier sports destination.

Later in February, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set to welcome over 200,000 attendees, providing a significant economic boost to the downtown area. In addition, the Florida Derby, the first Major League Soccer (MLS) game at Raymond James Stadium featuring Lionel Messi, the Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series, and the Valspar Championship will further solidify Tampa Bay’s reputation as a top sports hub.

“A lot of people don’t realize from a professional sports standpoint, soccer was our very first team. Before you had the Rays, the Lightning, and the Buccaneers, we had the Rowdies. And so the fabric of our sports community has been built on soccer,” said Rob Higgins to Fox 13 News.

These events are projected to inject approximately $63 million into the Bay Area economy. Additional hockey and basketball tournaments and MLB spring training will continue to enhance the region’s sports tourism appeal.

