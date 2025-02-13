Things To Do in Tampa Valentine’s Weekend: Feb. 14-Feb. 16

This Valentine’s Day weekend in Tampa, Florida, will be unforgettable. The weather forecast promises a pleasant 55 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect time to enjoy everything from comedy shows to local markets and dances. Whether celebrating with a special someone or out with friends, there are plenty of memorable things to do in Tampa this February.

Valentine’s Day Cruises

What: Valentine’s Day Cruises

Valentine’s Day Cruises When: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, with Lunch Cruise at noon (boarding at 11:30 a.m.) and Dinner Cruises at 5:30 p.m. (boarding at 5 p.m.), 7 p.m. (boarding at 6:30 p.m.), and 9 p.m. (boarding at 8:30 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, with Lunch Cruise at noon (boarding at 11:30 a.m.) and Dinner Cruises at 5:30 p.m. (boarding at 5 p.m.), 7 p.m. (boarding at 6:30 p.m.), and 9 p.m. (boarding at 8:30 p.m.) Where: Downtown Tampa, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Downtown Tampa, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $69.95

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable cruise on the water. Choose from a romantic two-hour Lunch Cruise at noon, featuring a three-course meal, or a luxurious three-hour Dinner Cruise with a four-course gourmet dining experience. Enjoy a complimentary premium bar, along with coffee, tea, and water, while taking in stunning waterfront views. Dressy casual attire is required.

Other Events

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend in Tampa with various fun and engaging events. Whether you’re looking for a night of comedy, a lively dance, or a chance to shop at a local market, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the festivities across the city.

Tony Baker : Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa TASCO Valentine’s Dance : Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Gladden Park Recreation Center, 3901 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Florida

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Gladden Park Recreation Center, 3901 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Florida Valentine’s Day Market: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leads Coffeehouse, 2701 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

