This Day in Hip-Hop & R&B History: February 13

WOODFORD, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Kanye West performs on stage on day one of the Splendour in the Grass music festival on July 29, 2011 in Woodford, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Feb. 13. has given us some of the most important moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history. Rapper and actor Fonzworth Bentley was born on this date in 1974. He’s best known as Sean Combs’ personal assistant and Kanye West’s songwriter. In 2005, we also saw R&B and soul legend, Ray Charles, win eight posthumous GRAMMY awards for his final studio album Genius Loves Company. Let’s explore some other Hip-Hop and R&B milestones that occurred on Feb. 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many influential albums and singles have been released on this date over the years:

Tupac released his double album All Eyes on Me, selling over 10 million copies in the United States. 1996: The Fugees launched their highly acclaimed second studio album The Score, topping charts around the world.

Canadian rapper Drake debuted his third mixtape “So Far Gone” under his October’s Very Own label. 2015: Drake surprise launched his fourth mixtape “If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late,” debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Canadian Album Charts.

Cultural Milestones

Many major cultural shifts in the Hip-Hop and R&B industry have occurred on Feb. 13:

Rapper 50 Cent made a cameo appearance on The Simpsons’ episode “Pranksta Rap.” 2011: Kanye West’s fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy won the Best Rap Album category at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards, cementing his status as one of the most influential artists in the genre.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several landmark performances and recordings that helped to reinforce the global influence of hip-hop and R&B took place on this date:

Soul and R&B legend Marvin Gaye gave a memorable national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. 2022: Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige delivered an unforgettable performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The Hip-hop and R&B industry is constantly faced with changes and challenges. Here are some notable tragedies that occurred on Feb. 13.

New Orleans R&B legend Huey “Piano” Smith died at the age of 89. 2024: Legendary New York hip-hop DJ Eddie Cheeba died at the age of 67.

Over the years, Feb. 13 has been the backdrop for some monumental events in Hip-Hop and R&B. We saw the birth of influential figures in the industry and Kanye West took home the Best Rap Album at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards.