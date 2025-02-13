This Day in Top 40 History: February 13

ARGANDA DEL REY, SPAIN - JULY 04: Shakira performs on stage during Rock in Rio Day 3 on July 04, 2008 in Arganda del Rey, near of Madrid. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Notable highlights for Feb. 13 include debut albums from Black Sabbath and Dire Straits and Marvin Gaye’s unique rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” In addition, several bands received awards for their work and influence on the music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 13 has seen notable breakthrough hits and milestones, including:

1969: The Los Angeles rock band The Doors earned a certified gold label for their 45 record “Touch Me.” This song was awarded through the Recording Industry Association of America’s Gold 45 program.

The Los Angeles rock band The Doors earned a certified gold label for their 45 record “Touch Me.” This song was awarded through the Recording Industry Association of America’s Gold 45 program. 1970: Heavy metal band Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut album on this day. Coincidentally, the album was released on Friday the 13th, a fitting date for a band of this name.

Heavy metal band Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut album on this day. Coincidentally, the album was released on Friday the 13th, a fitting date for a band of this name. 1978: Dire Straits began recording their self-titled debut album with songs such as “Sultans of Swing,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. You can still hear this song on terrestrial and satellite radio.

Cultural Milestones

Highlights in rock music include:

1983: R&B star Marvin Gaye sang a sultry version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 33rd National Basketball Association All-Star Game. This game had players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and “Magic” Johnson, who enjoyed this nontraditional rendition of this famous song.

R&B star Marvin Gaye sang a sultry version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 33rd National Basketball Association All-Star Game. This game had players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and “Magic” Johnson, who enjoyed this nontraditional rendition of this famous song. 2005: Led Zeppelin received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award at the 47th GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Led Zeppelin received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award at the 47th GRAMMY Awards ceremony. 2008: The songstress Shakira sold the jeweled bra she wore on her Oral Fixation Tour for $3,000. The money went to her Barefoot Foundation, which helps poor and underprivileged children.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 13 saw songs we know by heart and awards from surprising artists, including:

1966: The Rolling Stones appeared for the third time on the Ed Sullivan Show. At the time, many U.S. households perceived The Rolling Stones as the bad boys of rock and roll.

The Rolling Stones appeared for the third time on the Ed Sullivan Show. At the time, many U.S. households perceived The Rolling Stones as the bad boys of rock and roll. 1967: The Beatles released a double-sided record with two big hits, “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever.” George Martin, producer for The Beatles, regretted not adding those songs to their hit album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

The Beatles released a double-sided record with two big hits, “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever.” George Martin, producer for The Beatles, regretted not adding those songs to their hit album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” 2011: Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire won Album of the Year for The Suburbs at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards. This little-known band won this award over big names such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Eminem.

Industry Changes and Challenges

As the times and culture change, the music industry must adapt.

1972: Heavy rockers Led Zeppelin were turned away from touring in Singapore because of their long hair and general appearance. The tour was canceled, and other bands, such as the Bee Gees, were also banned from touring due to their long hair.

Heavy rockers Led Zeppelin were turned away from touring in Singapore because of their long hair and general appearance. The tour was canceled, and other bands, such as the Bee Gees, were also banned from touring due to their long hair. 2007: Rocker Rod Stewart was paid $1 million to perform at the birthday extravaganza of billionaire Steve Schwarzman, co-founder of the Blackstone Group. Many considered this a lavish way to spend money, even from the likes of a tech-industry tycoon.

Rocker Rod Stewart was paid $1 million to perform at the birthday extravaganza of billionaire Steve Schwarzman, co-founder of the Blackstone Group. Many considered this a lavish way to spend money, even from the likes of a tech-industry tycoon. 2019: Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams was accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including his then-wife Mandy Moore and underage girls. Because of these accusations, his upcoming album, “Big Colors,” was delayed.

Songs that remain in our hearts, long-awaited awards, and extravagant parties helped define the music industry on Feb. 13. As artists evolve and crossover genres become accepted, we’ll see a blend of styles in the future.