Wendy Williams Reportedly Fights for Freedom, Denies Dementia Claims

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Wendy Williams is fighting for her freedom. According to a report from TMZ, she signed an affidavit on Wednesday (Feb. 12) asking a judge to release her from her court-ordered guardianship.

In the legal document, Wendy says she has “regained capacity” and no longer needs someone making decisions for her. She also denies having Frontotemporal Dementia, a condition doctors previously claimed she had.

Next Tuesday, Wendy will be evaluated by a doctor—one she chose through her attorney, who is helping her fight to end the guardianship. The following day, her lawyer will file an Emergency Order to Show Cause, which is basically a petition to force the judge to take action.

If the judge refuses to end the guardianship, TMZ reports that Wendy will push for a jury trial, where everyday people—not just a judge—will decide if she can take back control of her life.

This battle comes right after the release of TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, a documentary now streaming on Tubi. In it, Wendy opens up about her difficult life inside a New York facility, which she describes as feeling like “a prison.”

In the doc, the former talk show host revealed that she’s only been allowed outside twice in the past 30 days. “No, no. I am not allowed to go out. I can call you, but you can’t call me,” she told Harvey Levin. “In the last 30 days I went out twice.”

She also isn’t allowed to have visitors, so TMZ filmed her from the sidewalk as she stood looking out from her fifth-story window.

Wendy believes the system has completely failed her, arguing that she is not “cognitively impaired” and making it clear: “I want my freedom back.”

“This system has failed from top to bottom regarding this guardian and everybody involved with that,” she said in the documentary.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.